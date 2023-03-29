GP And Pharmacists Call To Raise Flu Awareness

A new report has revealed Australians are not taking the flu seriously, with a third of respondents considering it as only “somewhat serious”.

The Australian Attitudes to Influenza Index research was commissioned by Australian vaccine company CSL Seqirus, asking 1,017 people aged 18 years and over about their attitudes to flu.

Despite there being almost 14,500 confirmed flu cases in 2023, only 33 per cent of adults say that flu is only “somewhat serious”, and 14 per cent of those think flu is “not very, or not at all, serious”.

Professor Robert Booy, a leading paediatrician and infectious disease expert, raised concerns about the survey results as the flu circulation may return to pre-pandemic levels.

“Underestimating the seriousness of flu may lead to lower vaccination rates and may place a significant burden on the public health system,” Dr Booy said.

Australians have experienced some bad flu seasons in the past. Modelling data from 2010 to 2019 showed an estimated number of annual flu-related all-causes deaths reached 2,800.

Dr Booy said there were more than 6,400 flu-related deaths in 2017, reaching over 5,200 in 2019.

“We’re already seeing higher rates of influenza compared to this time last year. It is almost impossible to predict when the flu season will peak, so it’s important that GPs and pharmacists start talking to patients early about their choices for prevention,” he said.

The survey also found that nearly one in two adults want to discuss vaccine options with their GP or pharmacists.

Dr Julianne Bayliss, Medical Director for Vaccines and Biosecurity, urged the importance of focusing on public health efforts to prevent and reduce severe outbreaks.

“Talking with patients about flu prevention, including vaccination, helps to reduce the burden and protect high-risk communities, while also minimising the impact on workplace absenteeism and our healthcare system.”

