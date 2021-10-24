Queensland won't rule out bringing in lockdowns or restrictions for areas of the state with lower vaccination rates.

Authorities have said they won’t hesitate to keep restrictions or lockdowns in place for parts of

Government won't rule out locking down LGA's with low vax rates

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has already flagged some of the state’s LGA’s that are falling behind the rest of the state, they include Crestmead, Logan, and Marsden.

Australian Medical Association’s (AMA) Dr. Chris Moy is pleading for those that haven't yet, to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

“Sooner or later each of us is going to get Covid, what we know now is that the vaccine, you might still catch it, but if you’re vaccinated your risk of ending up in hospital is one-tenth. Essentially the people that don’t are going to be the ones ending up in hospital and unfortunately dying, so please, please don’t procrastinate don’t overthink this.”

It’s been reported that at the current vaccination rate, the state’s vaccination will only be at 77.4 percent when it’s set to reopen quarantine free travel from NSW to Victoria.

Currently, 74 percent of the state’s population has had their first dose of the Covid vaccine, and 60 percent are now fully vaccinated.

