Government Unveils Dining Vouchers To Boost CBD Business

On the day South Australia recorded a year-low daily case total, and five COVID deaths, Premier Steven Marshall declared it's time to "head back to the CBD".

The Premier announced $30 dining vouchers for residents to use in city spots, such as restaurants, cafes and bars.

"We know the CBD has been doing it extremely tough with only 25% of people back in the city," Marshall said.

"It is now safe to come back into our CBD. The city is safe."

It comes as the health department reported a decrease in cases, the voucher program will provide a boost to both the business economy and tourist attention.

Funded by both the Adelaide City Council and the state government, a combined $500,000 is up for grabs to end Summer.

Marshall confirmed the sad news of five deaths in the state, brining the total COVID death toll to 133 since the pandemic began.

"Our thoughts are with the family and friends of those people who have sadly passed," he said.

There were 1,147 new positive cases of COVID reported as of Sunday night.

Marshall says the active case total of 14,635 is the lowest since January 1.

"This is well below what the numbers were a week, two weeks ago," Marshall said.

"Every single day we see more people recovering than we see becoming COVID-positive."

As it stands, 224 COVID-19 patients remain in hospital, 16 of them in intensive care, five are on ventilators.

