Government To Review Border Pass Process Before Reopening Borders

The state government has confirmed they are reviewing the border pass process for when the border between NSW and Queensland reopens.

The border checkpoints has proven to be a traffic nightmare for commuters and local residents living on either side of the border.

When the NSW and Queensland border reopens on December 17, anyone crossing into the Queensland side will be required to be fully vaccinated and have tested negative to Covid.

People applying for a border pass online will be able to upload their vaccination status and negative test result.

Although further documentation is required at the checkpoints, Health Minister Yvette D'Ath hopes that police won't have to stop every car.

“It’s going to be important that we still have a system that we can be confident that the cars all coming across the border are meeting that requirement and have the valid pass until we get to that 90 percent mark.”

It’s predicted 40,000 cars will enter Queensland each day when borders reopen.

