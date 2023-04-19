Government To Reject Proposed Welfare Increase

The federal government is set to dismiss a proposed $34 billion welfare boost recommended by an expert panel.

The decision comes after Treasurer Jim Chalmers was informed that the current JobSeeker payment is insufficient within the current financial climate.

The expert panel, which was appointed by the federal government, suggested that the welfare payment should be increased to around $1,000 a fortnight.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the nation’s breaking news as it hits.

Experts have estimated this would cost the government around $24 billion over a period of four years.

According to the report submitted by the panel, 37 changes worth close to $34 billion.

Despite the recommendations, the government is expected to reject the proposed changes.

Following the release of the report overnight, Treasurer Jim Chalmers has indicated the increase is unlikely while the government will make other moves to address the current issues surround the rising cost of living.

Subscribe to The Briefing, Australia's fastest-growing news podcast on Listnr today. The Briefing serves up the latest news headlines and a deep dive into a topic affecting you. All in under 20 minutes.