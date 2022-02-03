Government Opens Task Force To Investigate Aged-Care Deaths

A Federal Government task force has been set up to investigate COVID deaths in the aged-care sector, as pressure mounts from the opposition.

Labor is demanding Minister for Aged-Care Richard Colbeck stand down, after revelations showing 560 residents with COVID have died in facilities around the country this year alone.

Opposition leader Anthony Albanese says it's a crisis which needs a response, and Minister Colbeck has been the top priority of questioning.

"This is a crisis, and it is a crisis on this government's watch in the wake of a Royal Commission that described the aged care sector in one word, neglect."

"Well, we have had ongoing neglect from this government," the federal opposition leader said.

"They knew, they knew that aged care residents were particularly vulnerable and yet we have aged care workers who still cannot get access to rapid antigen tests.

"We have aged care residents who are confused, who are locked in their rooms, who are not able to see their loved ones… This is not good enough," Albanese added.

Chief Medical Officer Paul Kelly announced the taskforce would be set up to investigate the fatalities.

Kelly said 84% of the 1,103 deaths from COVID since December 15 had been over the age of 70, with a large quantity in aged-care.

