Goulburn River Expected To Peak As Emergency Services Warn Its 'Too Late To Leave"

The Goulburn River is still yet to reach its peak.

The major inland river had swelled to 12.06 metres on Monday and is expected to peak at a record 12.2 metres.

The flooding has put more than 7000 homes around Shepparton, Mooroopna, Orrvale, Murchison and Kialla West in the firing line, with authorities warning its now too late to leave.

“Evacuate immediately” warnings for Echuca, Bunbartha and Charlton.

“Too late to leave” (which means “shelter in the highest location possible”) warnings for Shepparton, Mooroopna, Orrvale, Murchison and Kialla West.

You can find the full list of warnings here.

Federal Emergency Management Commissioner Murray Watt said emergencies services remain inundated as conditions continually change.

"I think one of the more worrying aspects of that, in some of those communities, it's quite likely we'll see a flood peak happen and waters recede, followed by another peak, as different river systems come together.

"This is a very serious situation. The reports I'm getting, we are could be looking up to 9,000 homes inundated in northern Victoria and potentially close to about 34,000 homes in Victoria either inundated or isolated," he said.

Prime Minster Anthony Albanese on Sunday offered immediate financial support to those affected right across Victoria.

Eligible adults will receive $1000, while $400 will be made available per child.

"This support is of course small compensation, but it does mean people are getting that support on the ground and we will make that available," he said.

The disaster recovery allowance is available to anyone in the 23 local government areas that are impacted by recent floods.

There are currently more than 60 flood warnings in place across Victoria, stretching just north of Melbourne to the NSW border.

Where to find emergency assistance and information:

For emergency assistance, contact the SES on 132 500

If your life is at risk, call Triple Zero (000) immediately

For the latest weather updates visit the Bureau of Meteorology

You can find the full list of warnings here.

The Briefing serves up the latest news headlines and a deep dive into a topic affecting you. Hosted by Tom Tilley and co-hosts Katrina Blowers, Antoinette Lattouf, Rhianna Patrick and Jamila Rizvi. Published Monday to Saturday at 6am for a thorough briefing on the news of the day. Hear it on the Listnr App.