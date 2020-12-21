The Gosford Waterfront Carnival is BACK!

The Gosford Waterfront Carnival is a fun filled family event held nightly from 21st December 2020 until 23rd Janurary 2021. Bringing attractions and rides for all ages, delicious gourmet good, skill testers, family rides and thrill rides for the dare devils! 

What: Gosford Waterfront Carnival
When: 21st December till 23rd January - 6pm till late
Where: Gosford City Park, Dane Drive, Gosford.

