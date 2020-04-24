Gordon Tallis Talking About His Dad’s Cowboys Passion Is What You Need To See Today

Wally Tallis Way is one of our new streets which navigates around Queensland Country Bank Stadium.

And now we’ve heard from Wally’s son Queensland NRL great Gordon Tallis about the passion that his father had for NRL.

Speaking to Fox League, the former Pimlico High student praised his father’s talent and all that he gave back to the Townsville community.

Many memories were brought back when reflecting on Wally’s professional NRL days…

“A guy from Townsville was sent to go play in England and got off the plane in Russia. I don’t know how that happens!” laughed Gordon.

Locally in a Foley Shield match, a phenomenal moment made the local papers, but it was never a story that Wally bragged about.

“He kicked the ball 65 metres to win, I haven’t seen an NRL player do it.”

Now Wally Tallis’ name is part of Townsville’s NRL history, with a street sign at Queensland Country Bank Stadium.

“You don’t need a street sign to be remembered. But it’s just really good that every time that somebody walks past and they might ask ‘who was that?’ and someone might pass down a story,” said Gordon.

Watch the clip below for more great moments.