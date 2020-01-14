Gordon Ramsay Volunteered At Foodbank Victoria To Assist Bushfire Affected Communities

Gordon Ramsay took time out to volunteer at Foodbank Victoria on Monday.

The celebrity chef helped pack boxes filled with vital supplies for those in bushfire affected areas.



Gordon posted a gallery of images on Instagram and wrote, "Thank you to the amazing volunteers at the @foodbankvictoria for helping all those affected by the Bushfires.....so incredible to spend time with you today."

A post on the Foodbank Victoria Facebook page explains, "Our staff and volunteers were treated to a surprise today as Gordon Ramsay popped in to thank them for all their hard work 😁 They have packed more than 3,000 hampers which are being distributed to bushfire affected communities around the state."

Gordon is in Australia to promote his Quick & Delicious recipe book, and raised money for the Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery Fund at his launch party.

Last week Lizzo also volunteered at Foodbank Victoria. You can find out how you can help support Foodbank Victoria here.

