Goodbye Ramsay Street: Neighbours Will Officially Finish Filming In June

It's the end of an era, with Neighbours set to film its final scenes in June after thirty seven years.

The news comes after production company Fremantle was unable to secure another UK broadcaster. It had been widely reported that British TV station Channel 5 would no longer be airing the iconic Aussie soap, but fans remained hopeful that a saviour would swoop in and keep Ramsay Street alive.

Channel 5 had been providing much of the funding for the series since 2008.

A Fremantle spokesperson said in a statement, “It is with sadness that after nearly 37 years and almost 9000 episodes broadcast, we are confirming that Neighbours will cease production in June.

“Following the loss of a key broadcast partner in the UK, and despite a search for alternative funding, we currently have no option but to rest the show.

“Everyone at Neighbours has been overwhelmed by the love and support from the audience since the news came out. The show has brought a sunny slice of Australia into the homes of millions of viewers around the world launching the careers of dozens of household names along way. But as this chapter of Ramsay Street comes to a close, we promise to do everything we can to give the show the send-off it deserves.”

The last episodes will air in Australia on Network 10's Peach in September.

A 10 spokesperson said, “A much-loved stalwart of our program schedule for over 35 years it has been a staple of Australian television drama, and Australian cultural exports.”

“Ramsay Street, Erinsborough, is a cul-de-sac recognised all over the world and has been home to Scott and Charlene, Des and Daphne, Dr Karl and Susan, Dee and Toadie, Aaron and David and many, many more neighbours.

“Network 10 thanks the cast, crew, all the production team and Fremantle for bringing the perfect blend of soap and sunshine to audiences in Australia and around the world.

“We thank the Australian fans and audiences for their continued support of the series. Their encouragement particularly in the past few weeks has been incredible. It shows that our audience still want Australian scripted drama. We have listened to them and there are exciting new local projects in the pipeline, which is great for our audience and for the local industry.

“We are confident that the cast, crew and writers will bring their distinctive warmth, style and humour to the Neighbours set as they embark on filming the final episodes over the coming months.”

We'll never forget some of the incredible moments that we've seen on Neighbours over the years. Charlene's wedding to Scott. Susan Kennedy getting amnesia and thinking she's a teenager. Karl Kennedy's affairs with Sarah and Izzy. Paul Robinson's schemes. Harold's disappearance and re-appearance. Toadie and Dee's car crash, with the confusing emergence of Dee's evil secret twin many years later, and then the real Dee actually being alive too.

There will never be another show quite like it.