Good News, That Nudie Rudie JCU Vets Calendar Is Back Again

It’s the calendar that gets North Queensland talking every year.

Think Farmers Wants A Wife meets McLeod’s Daughters- it’s the perfect mix of country, class, and cheekiness!

Annually our Townsville JCU Vet students drop their gloves, lab coats, and note books and get in front of the camera for a good cause.

This year the fundraising initiative saw the students travel to numerous locations including the Charters Towers tourist hot spot Texas Longhorn Tours to show some skin.

From posing with petrol nozzles, pigs, puppies, and a number of the longhorn cattle- the students will keep you well entertained each month of 2020.

Take a sneak peek now!

The Vets Uncovered calendar will raise funds for the students to put on their Graduation Ball and 10% of the profits will go to Drought Angels to support struggling Aussie farmers.

Get your pre-sale order in now, they’re just $20!

