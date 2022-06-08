Good Morning To Cole Sprouse Who Posted A Nude For The World To See

"Cole Kardashian"

Article heading image for Good Morning To Cole Sprouse Who Posted A Nude For The World To See

There's nothing like waking up in the morning to an unsuspected celebrity nude (by their own accord, of course!), and Cole Sprouse has done just that.

In an effort to piss off his publicity team, Cole posted a mirror selfie of his edited behind!

The Riverdale star captioned the post with, "Good morning to my publicity team" - lmfao. 

The comments proved to be equally-as-hilarious, with someone commenting, "Why the long bottom".

Other comments included, "Best thing u ever publicised", "cole kardashian", "Wow, so when are you in town again? Just curious."

Now, we're wondering how long it will take until it gets taken down, and how his publicity team reacted!

Big Brother's Sam Tells Us Why She Broke Up With Drew & What She Thinks About His Betrayal! 

Want to catch up on the latest from Hit Entertainment? Listen here: 

Stay up-to-date with all things entertainment by downloading LiSTNR, available for iOS and Android

Amber Lowther

12 hours ago

Article by:

Amber Lowther

Hit Entertainment
Stars
Cole Sprouse
Listen Live!
Hit Entertainment
Stars
Cole Sprouse
Hit Entertainment
Stars
Cole Sprouse
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs