Goldfields Mine Evacuated, 100 "Seismic Events"

Operations are back to normal for Frog's Leg Mine, located 20km west of Kalgoorlie-Boulder, after more than 100 seismic events were recorded in a single day.

Workers were ordered out of one of Australia's most profitable gold mines, after the company noticed increased activity on a "micro-seismic scale".

Bob Fulker, the chief operating officer of mine owners Evolution Mining, said that production was not affected by the temporary closure and that there was no damage.

"The safety of our people is always our first priority and, from time to time, people are withdrawn from specific areas for precautionary reasons"

"No increase in seismis activity has been recorded since this time and operations resumed in all areas last Thursday morning"