Goldblum, Neill And Dern Reunite In Epic First Trailer For 'Jurassic World: Dominion'

After dominating the box office for almost 30 years, it seems Jurassic Park is going out with a bang!

With Jurassic World: Dominion set to (allegedly) conclude the epic, multi-billion-dollar franchise, we knew Universal had something big in store, but we weren’t expecting this.

The first trailer dropped early Friday morning and all we can say is… wow.

Chills... Literal chills.

While reboots and requels have been a dime-a-dozen recently, we can’t deny we got goosebumps when the trailer harked back to the ground-breaking original movie.

From the late Richard Attenborough’s legendary speech (‘life has a way’), to the reunification of the OG’s big three, and that iconic theme song, we’re literally struggling to contain our excitement.

Jurassic World: Dominion will hit Australian cinemas on June 10, 2022.

