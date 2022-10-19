Gold Coast Woman Charged With Drunk Driving Over Burleigh Heads Crash

A Gold Coast woman has been charged by police over a crash in Burleigh Heads overnight.

Emergency services were called to the Gold Coast Highway in Burleigh Heads following reports of a crash at around 1:30AM on Wednesday morning.

Upon arriving at the scene, police found a 22-year-old woman who had allegedly crashed into the median strip.

Paramedics assessed the woman at the scene, but she appeared to be uninjured.

The woman was subjected to a breath test which returned 0.148 almost three times the legal limit.

The woman has since been charged with drunk driving and is set to face the Southport Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

