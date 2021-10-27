Gold Coast Surf Clubs Transform Into Covid Vaccination Hubs This Weekend!

Come get vaccinated at Surf Life Saving Clubs across the Gold Coast this weekend!

The window is closing in order to be fully vaccinated in time for Queensland's border reopening on December 17.

Gold Coast Surf Life Saving Clubs will transform into Covid vaccination hubs as part of the QLD government’s push to maximise vaccination rates in time before the reopening.

Chief Health Officer Jeanette Young says it's crucial those who are unvaccinated get their first dose as there are only 3 days left until the window to be fully dosed in time for the reopening, closes.

“This is our window to get fully vaccinated so please anyone who hasn’t had their first dose, you need to do it this week,” she said.

Among the many Clubs taking part in the vaccine blitz include Southport, Northcliffe, Broadbeach, Burleigh Heads, Coolangatta and Pacific.

