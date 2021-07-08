Property experts said the Gold Coast remained firmly a landlord’s market, with no relief expected from rising rental prices.

Domain’s latest rent report revealed they had reached new highs in the June quarter, with a typical house on the coast set to cost renters $600 per week, while units averaged $500.

Chief of Research and Economics, Doctor Nicola Powell, said, on-top of unaffordable prices, the vacancy rate also sat well below 1%.

“The silver lining for tenants is that we are starting to see investors coming back into the market and that is something that we’re seeing across Australia... That will ultimately lead to an increase in available [rentals], but I think, in the coming short-term, the rental market will remain extremely tight.”

The region’s low vacancy rate left many tenants concerned about their ability to assert their rights, with desperate renters fearing the refusal of a lease renewal over a dispute with their landlord.

Gold Coast Rental Prices At An All-Time High

