Gold Coast Mayor Wants Out Of Lockdown Despite New Exposure Site

Gold Coast Mayor Tom Tate is holding firm in his bid for the Gold Coast to be excluded from lockdown despite one new exposure site in Southport.

Cr Tate has called for the Premier to drive a “ring of steel’ around Brisbane where most the state’s Delta cases are growing.

“If you applied the logic of possible exposure sites as a reason to lock down the second largest city in Queensland, you may as well lock down the entire state…Data drives the decision to lock down so the same data, or lack of it, should drive us out.” - Cr Tom Tate

BREAKING: Delta cluster grows by 16 local cases

Meantime Queensland’s Deputy Premier Steven Miles has said the government had spoken with all southeast mayors on Monday afternoon where the “overwhelming feeling was that we’re all in this together”

“There are concerns about exposure not just in Brisbane but also on the Sunshine Coast and the Gold Coast and that’s why we have included all the local government areas in-between and that includes an exposure site at Southport.”

Not happy with the lockdown extension to 4pm Sunday, Cr Tate remain resolute that the impact on Gold Coast businesses by the sudden the snap lockdown is deeply detrimental to the region’s economy.

The Gold Coast remains one of 11 LGA’s locked down due to Brisbane’s outbreak, despite having no locally acquired cases of Covid-19.

Join Tom Tilley with regular rotating co-hosts Jan Fran, Annika Smethurst and Jamila Rizvi on The Briefing, Monday - Saturday, for the day's headlines and breaking news as well as hot topics and interviews. Available on Listnr.