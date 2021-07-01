Gold Coast Mayor Keeps Beaches Open Against Police Advice

Gold Coast Mayor Tom Tate has ruled out closing the city's beaches as the city is in lockdown.

Naughty GC! Premier and Mayor tell us "Mask Up"

It comes after Queensland police said they could erect barricades on some of the beaches to prevent people defying current regulations.

"It’s really quite clear, the purposes why people can leave their residences. Going to lie on the beach and get a suntan is not one of them” - Queensland Police Deputy Commissioner Steve Gollschewski

Meanwhile, Cr Tom Tate has said the beaches will remain open, encouraging exercise and "not sunbaking or socialising".

“I respect the police in their efforts to ensure compliance with mask rules and I note the comments this morning at the Premier’s live update...I need to make that clear: beaches will not be closing,” - Cr Tom Tate

Experts and authorities continue to implore Gold Coast residents to stay home and stay safe.

