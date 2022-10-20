Gold Coast Footy Player Dies In Tragic Accident In Barcelona

The search for former Gold Coast rugby league player Liam Hampson has ended in tragedy after his body was discovered in a nightclub in Barcelona.

The 24-year-old Redcliffe Dolphins player was on an end of footy season trip with his friends when he went missing for 24 hours.

Friends of Mr Hampson including Broncos player Jordan Riki and Titans player AJ Brimson reached out to the public for help in finding him after he went missing during a night out in Spain.

“Last seen at Sala Apollo nightclub leaving at 4:30AM 18/10,” the social media post read.

“He hasn’t been able to be contacted… no one has seen him for 24 hours.

“He was traveling with a group and very out of character.”

Mr Hampson had been missing for 30 hours before his body was found by Barcelona police on Thursday morning.

“This morning, nightclub staff where Liam was seen for the last time, found a body on the floor in an area of the nightclub, Sala Apollo,” - Barcelona Police

Police are currently treating Mr Hampson’s death as an accident with a report claiming he fell approximately 10 metres.

In a post on Facebook, Mr Hampson’s father asked for privacy as the family deal with the loss of their “son, brother, grandson, uncle and friend,”.

“We are heartbroken to say the least. Liam had a heart of gold and was a much loved son, brother, grandson, uncle and friend. Words can not express our grief.

“We can not thank his mates enough for being there with Liam having the time of his life and assisting in the search for our boy. Our thought are with them.

“We are asking the media to respect our privacy as we work through this time.”

