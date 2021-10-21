Gold Coast Covid Alert As Rideshare Driver Tests Positive

The Gold Coast is now Queensland's 'Covid ground zero', with an unvaccinated man testing positive to the virus after returning from Melbourne earlier this month.

Health authorities have confirmed the man in his 30's returned to the Gold Coast on October 10 and was symptomatic the following day.

It’s believed he has been in the community for 10 days while potentially infectious, before presenting to the emergency department at Robina Hospital on Wednesday.

He is now in isolation in Gold Coast University hospital, where he on a ventilator.

Queensland's Chief Health Officer Jeanette Young confirmed the man is very sick.

Information on his whereabouts while potentially infectious has been difficult to acquire because he is “so breathless he can hardly talk to us”, Dr Young said.

“We are working very closely with Uber to get information about whether he has had any drives during the time he was infectious,” she said.

“We don’t have venues at this stage because he is so sick and having difficulty communicating with us and difficulty remembering, as you can imagine.

“This is very difficult for him. It is also very difficult for the Gold Coast community because I can’t give you those areas he has been," Dr Young admitted.

Meanwhile Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said this is a call to arms for all Gold Coast residents.

“This is a wake-up call for the Gold Coast,” she said.

Living alone in a Broadbeach resort complex, the man works as an Uber driver, however he has not driven since September 19, according to a statement released by the for the ride share company.

Authorities are urging anyone with the mildest of symptoms to get tested immediately and isolate.

