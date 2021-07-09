Gold Coast Council Examining The Best Public Transport Options As Population Booms

Council is examining the best public transport options for the Gold Coast, as our population nudges a million people over the next twenty years.

Deputy Mayor Donna Gates says light rail connections, electric buses and even driverless buses may be part of the city’s future.

"In northern Gold Coast, we desperately need better services for the community that's growing in that area. We want to be able to serve the needs of Metricon and the growing population. It's just a big city that's becoming bigger and we need to plan for that future," she said. This comes as planning begins on Stage 4 for the Gold Coast Light Rail, a 13km extension south of the Light Rail Stage 3, linking Burleigh Heads to Coolangatta via the Gold Coast Airport. The future southern extension will service important cultural and urban attractions, including the Burleigh Head National Park, Palm Beach Village Centre, Currumbin Wildlife Sanctuary, Southern Cross University, Gold Coast Airport and Coolangatta shopping and business precinct.

