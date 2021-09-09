Gogglebox's Adam And Symon Are Back, Baby!

After leaving the show in 2019, Australia’s favourite funny-men have returned to Gogglebox!

Chatting with the Hit Network, Adam and Symon have come to spill the goss about why they originally left, share some behind-the-scenes info from our fave show, and talk about their exciting new podcast, coming exclusively to LiSTNR.

Catch the chat with the boys before tuning into Gogglebox, which returns at 8:30 tonight on Channel 10:

Stay up-to-date with all things entertainment by following the Hit Entertainment Podcast on LiSTNR, available for iOS and Android: