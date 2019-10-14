Gogglebox Is Looking For More Lazy People To Binge Television & Talk About It

Since its humble beginnings, Gogglebox Australia has talking about TV while you watch it a career goal. Imagine having your Bachelor finale party and being paid for it! Goals.

If you think you and the people you live with are fantastic at commentary, you’re in luck. Gogglebox has opened a new casting call!

The show is looking for people of all ages and backgrounds, but you’ll need to live in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane or the Gold Coast. Sorry…

If you reckon you could be the next Angie & Yvie, Anastasia & Faye or have a squad as big as the Jackson family, put your application in here.

Recently, Yvie Jones revealed secrets about the show on The Fox’s Fifi, Fev & Byron show…

