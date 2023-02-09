Global Messaging Company The First To Be Investigated Under New Spoofing Rules

A global messing company has become the first to be investigated by the Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) for breaching the country’s new anti-spoofing regulation.

Spoofing sees fraudsters hide their number by displaying the name of a legitimate organisation, common examples including banks and road toll companies.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits:

SMS-focused telco Modica was found by an ACMA investigation to allow customers to send SMS using text-based sender IDs (a name) without making sufficient checks to ensure they weren’t being used to perpetrate scams.

ACMA chair Nerida O’Loughlin said while it was not found scammers had taken advantage of using text-based ID’s, it failed to “have adequate processes in place” which “put people at risk of receiving SMS scams”.

“It is vitally important that all Australian telcos have processes in place to ensure their customers sending this type of SMS are who they say they are,” she said.

“Uniform action is required across the sector as our experience has shown scammers will target the weakest link in telco systems to reach Australians.”

Since July, Australian telcos have reported they’ve blocked almost 90 million SMS’ under the ACMA rules.

Subscribe to The Briefing, Australia's fastest-growing news podcast on Listnr today. serves up the latest news headlines and a deep dive into a topic affecting you. All in under 20 minutes.