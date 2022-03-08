Global COVID-Related Deaths Passes Grim Milestone

In year three of the pandemic, the death toll has eclipsed a grim tally of 6 million people worldwide.

The milestone was confirmed by John Hopkins University, a sad reminder of the chaos coronavirus has caused despite many returning to a new-normal with travel and businesses resuming.

The highly-contagious Omicron variant is now reaching pacific, remote islands which were seemingly isolated from the virus for two years.

Death rates remain substantially high in Poland, Hungary and various eastern european nations. The recent invasion of Ukraine has led to 1.5 million refugees fleeing to countries with poor vaccination coverage.

"This is a disease of the unvaccinated — look what is happening in Hong Kong right now, the health system is being overwhelmed," said former World Health Organization director Tikki Pang.

"The large majority of the deaths and the severe cases are in the unvaccinated, vulnerable segment of the population."

While the United States is edging closer to 1 million reported deaths.

In Australia, the death toll sits at 5,425 deaths. The number is low in contrast, with lockdown public health orders seemingly aiding the overall protection of the country.

The latest COVD figures from right around Australia:

Western Australia New cases: 2,847

Covid-related deaths: 0

Hospital and ICU admissions: 48 / 0 Northern Territory New cases: 437

Covid-related deaths: 1

Hospital and ICU admissions: 45 / 1 Australian Capital Territory New cases: 658

Covid-related deaths: 0

Hospital and ICU admissions: 43 / 2 Queensland New cases: 4,397

Covid-related deaths: 5

Hospital and ICU admissions: 268 / 20 New South Wales New cases: 13, 018

Covid-related deaths: 5

Hospital and ICU admissions: 1,070 / 43 Victoria New cases: 7, 043

Covid-related deaths: 6

Hospital and ICU admissions: 203 / 29 South Australia New cases: 2,089

Covid-related deaths: 0

Hospital and ICU admissions: 97 / 13 Tasmania New cases: 1,051

Covid-related deaths: 0

Hospital and ICU admissions: 14 / 4

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.