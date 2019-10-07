Global Climate Change Protests Will Be Carried Out In Sydney Again Today

Demonstrations triggered by the climate change action group Extinction Rebellion are continuing to be carried out in cities around the world this week, from New York to Amsterdam.

Yesterday, 30 people were arrested in Sydney after causing traffic disruption in Broadway, while today, rallies are scheduled to take place around Hyde Park and Town Hall.

