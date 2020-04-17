Glitter Wrestling Suits, Racing In Drag, Sam Smith And Demi Lovato's Video Has It All

This is the collab we've been waiting for! Sam Smith and Demi Lovato have served us up an inspirational, heart-pounding track with a sassy video to go with it!

The pair debuted their new song 'I'm Ready' alongside the clip that shows SO many fab scenarios. We see Sam wrestling in a glittery bodysuit, racing along a running track with some drag queens (Rupaul's Drag race favourite Gigi Goode appears too!) and Demi belting out her parts on a diving board.

All we can say is how do we sign up to go to this school??

Grab your copy of 'I'm Ready' here.

