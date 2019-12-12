Give Your Pavlova A Makeover With These Delicious Toppings!

How do you mix things up?

If you’re keen to impress your family this weekend but don’t want to stray too far away from your traditions, why not get a little creative with your pavlova this year?

Check out these jaw dropping pavs for some festive dessert inspo!

Instead of just fruits, why not add some chocolate and caramel...

How about, more is more?

Top with fairy floss!

Top with macarons!

For all the chocolate lovers, check out this chocolate pav with hazelnut praline!

Put some leaves on it!

Have fun!

