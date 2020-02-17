Give Your Kids The Ultimate Weekend Experience With Anything Goes 2020
This weekend, Gippsland youth are invited to the Anything Goes Venturer Event with everything from helicopter joy flights to horse riding and scuba diving!
The annual weekend-long camp involving scouts aged 14 to 18 is designed to create amazing, enjoyable experiences for its participants.
With over 1500 youth expected to attend from across the state, be sure to register your kids quickly before spots fill up.
As well as having the opportunity to chill out and make new friends, venturers will enjoy many onsite and offsite activities, including:
- Helicopter Joy Flight above the Warragul area
- Bounce indoor trampoline park activities
- Horse Trail Riding
- High Ropes Course
- Sea Kayaking
- Scuba Diving
- Four-wheel-driving through Latrobe State Forest
- Mountain Biking, and
- Ten Pin Bowling
It's all happening at Lardner Park (155 Burnt Store Rd, Lardner VIC) from Feb 21-23.
To register or for more info, head to the Anything Goes website.
