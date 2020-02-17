Give Your Kids The Ultimate Weekend Experience With Anything Goes 2020

This weekend, Gippsland youth are invited to the Anything Goes Venturer Event with everything from helicopter joy flights to horse riding and scuba diving!

The annual weekend-long camp involving scouts aged 14 to 18 is designed to create amazing, enjoyable experiences for its participants.

With over 1500 youth expected to attend from across the state, be sure to register your kids quickly before spots fill up.

As well as having the opportunity to chill out and make new friends, venturers will enjoy many onsite and offsite activities, including:

Helicopter Joy Flight above the Warragul area

Bounce indoor trampoline park activities

Horse Trail Riding

High Ropes Course

Sea Kayaking

Scuba Diving

Four-wheel-driving through Latrobe State Forest

Mountain Biking, and

Ten Pin Bowling

It's all happening at Lardner Park (155 Burnt Store Rd, Lardner VIC) from Feb 21-23.

To register or for more info, head to the Anything Goes website.

