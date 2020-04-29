We all know how hard it is right now for our local pubs, restaurants and cafes due to Covid-19, so let's all get behind the local food venues you love and help them get through this tough time!

This Friday we’re calling on everyone in WA to grab some takeaway and give some LOVE to your local.

Support the local food venues you love and help them get through this tough time.

Give some love to your local this Friday night, and be sure to tag us in your posts showing off your take-away choices!