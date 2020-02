Hit 93.5 in conjunction with Central West Riders SMC presents, Give Me 5 for Kids - Dice Ride, Show & Auction

Saturday 21 March 2020 leaving Robertson's Motorcycles (75 Wheelers Lane, Dubbo) at 9am.

Arrive at Wongarbon Hotel for auctions The JJ's Band!

Give Me 5 for Kids helps to provide our local children's hospital ward with much needed funds.

Hope you see you all there!