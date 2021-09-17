'Girls' Star Gives Brutal Reviews Of Met Gala Fashion

Jemima Kirke is on a fashion-fueled warpath.

The actor, best known for her role as Jess in the hit show Girls, took to Instagram to leave scathing reviews of her fellow star’s Met Gala outfits.

Here are some of our favourites:

Emily Blunt’s ensemble, which reminded us of the Princess from The Never-Ending Story, prompted a simple response; “No star crowns past aged 7.”

For Megan Fox’s Carolina-Reaper-hot red dress, Kirke said “Truly a good look for a p*rn award ceremony”

Our absolute favourite comment has to be about Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s 'Tax The Rich' dress, which elicited a harsh (but fair) “Irony is my least favourite fashion.”

After heads had been rolled, Kirke posted a follow-up story, clarifying she allegedly meant no shade with the reviews.

“We’re talking about fashion here. Whatever I said on my stories, I’d say to my best friend. And I expect my best friend to say to me. Because it’s funny and not personal."

Sure, sis.

