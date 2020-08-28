Girls Aloud singer Reveals Devastating Cancer Diagnosis

UK pop sensation Girls Aloud made their firm mark in the music industry with songs like Sound Of The Underground and Biology but now the girl group is dealing with some upsetting news.

Band member Sarah Harding has taken to social media to reveal she is dealing with advanced cancer that has spread from her breast to other parts of her body.

Sadly, Sarah revealed due to speculation online, she felt she needed to share the news.

Fans have stepped forward to show their love and support for the singer and have wished her a speedy recovery.

Download the Hit app on iTunes or Google Play and stay up to date on all things Hit Network!