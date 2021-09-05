Girls Aloud Member Sarah Harding Has Tragically Passed Away

UK singer Sarah Harding of the popular group Girls Aloud has died aged 39 after a battle with breast cancer.

Sarah's Mum took to her Instagram page to share the sad news with fans saying;

“It’s with deep heartbreak that today I’m sharing the news that my beautiful daughter Sarah has sadly passed away. Many of you will know of Sarah’s battle with cancer and that she fought so strongly from her diagnosis until her last day. She slipped away peacefully this morning. I’d like to thank everyone for their kind support over the past year. It meant the world to Sarah and it gave her great strength and comfort to know she was loved. I know she won’t want to be remembered for her fight against this terrible disease – she was a bright shining star and I hope that’s how she can be remembered instead.

- Marie x”

Sarah revealed her diagnosis in 2020 and was very open about her journey, releasing a book just a few months ago urging people who have concerns to seek medical assistance.

Sarah's talents were discovered in 2002 when she appeared on the iconic TV show Popstars, which then lead to her joining Girls Aloud, alongside Nicola Roberts, Kimberley Walsh, Cheryl Tweedy and Nadine Coyle.

RIP.

Download LiSTNR & enjoy a new world of audio with all your favourite shows and stations in one place!