Girl From US Who Went Missing In 2019 Found Alive In Hidden Room

A young girl who went missing back in 2019 has been found alive in a hidden room under the stairs of a New York home.

The now six-year-old Paislee Shultis was located in a secret room under the stairs at a Saugerties property in New York during a planned search on Monday.

Paislee has since been reunited with her big sister and legal guardian.

According to police, her non-custodial parents are both facing charges of endangering the welfare of a child and custodial interference.

Paislee was abducted from Tioga County, New York when she was four-years-old back in 2019 with police initially suspecting her parents, 33-year-old Kimberly Cooper and 32-year-old Kirk Shultis Jr.

After receiving a tip off that the child was located at the property in Saugerties, police acquired a warrant to search the residence.

The house is owned by 57-year-old Kirk Shultis Sr. who claimed to know nothing about the whereabouts of the six-year-old at the time of the search.

After an hour of searching, a police officer noticed something strange about the stairs leading down to the basement of the house.

Police then began to remove several boards before entering the hidden room to find both Paislee and Ms Cooper hiding in a small, cramped space.

Paramedics examined the six-year-old before determining she was in good health.

Saugerties Police Chief Joseph Sinagra told WNYT news that the parents decided to flee after losing custody of Paislee and her older sister

"We believe... somebody informed the parents that the older child had been picked up by the legal guardian and by county off,” - Police Chief Joseph Sinagra

Police have arrested Mr Shultis Jr., Mr Shultis Sr. and Ms Cooper in relation to Paislee’s disappearance.

The two Shultis men have since been released on bail as they wait to face a court room while Ms Cooper remains in custody on an outstanding warrant.

