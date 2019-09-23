Ginger Cats On Sale Now In Townsville And We Want Them All

Black is so yesterday, ginger is the new thing.

The Animal Care and Adoption Centre are having a HUGE sale on all ginger cats and kittens!

The centre is offering 50% all Ginger Ninjas until this Saturday and your new family member will come de-sexed, wormed, microchipped and would've had their first vaccinations.

If you are worried about the latest addition to the family fitting in, don’t stress because all cats and kittens have been temperament assessed to ensure they are ready for a new home!

You can even bring your current fur-babies along for a meet and greet.

All these cuties must go to loving home, and if you are renting please remember to get approval from your landlord.

For more info jump onto: https://whatson.townsville.qld.gov.au/events/ginger-is-the-new-black,-cat-sale

Now someone please go and look at Lukas!

