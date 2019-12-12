Gin Yoga Is Here And It's The Workout We've All Been Waiting For

We can't think of a better way to kick off the festive season than with a lil' gin and yin!

Wise Wines have created a half-day retreat where you can relax with a little yoga while you look over beautiful Eagle Bay and sip on a refreshing and apparently remedial G&T.

Plus there will be a mammoth long lunch at the end which will be made with yummy local ingredients.

Honestly, we are struggling to find reasons not to go.

​The event is on this Saturday, December 14th and runs from 10:30am to 3:00pm.

What’s included:

1 hour Yin Yoga

Cold Pressed Juice or Coffee/Tea

30 Minute guided meditation

Gin Tasting Tutorial

Sit down long table lunch

All you need is a Yoga Mat and Blanket for Savasana and Meditation.

This really is the gift that just keeps on giving and for a small ($75) fee it can be a reality!

For more information, click here.

