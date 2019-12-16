Beat The Heat This Week With This Limited Time Gin & Tonic Gelato

This ice creamery has just answered all our summertime prayers with the launch of a limited time only cheeky G&T flavoured gelato!

Concocted by the vegan ice-cream aficionados at Live A Little Gelato, the Gin & Tonic gelato features Hahndorf’s Ambleside Botanical 8, a zesty, citrus based gin made with organic oranges from the Riverland.

So, what better reason to give it a whirl? We'll wait.

To make the gelato, the gin is paired with Fevertree Mediterranean tonic and layered with local Beerenburg blood orange marmalade.

At this point in time, Wednesday the 18th December from 4 to 9pm will be your ONLY chance to taste the unique gelato flavour, although there is the possibility of a comeback next summer, but, we mean that is a whole damn year away.

So, take note people, you can find the Gin & Tonic gelato at Plant 4 Bowden, 5 Third Street, Bowden. Be there or be square.

Missed Bec and Cosi this morning? Download the Hit app on iOS and Android and catch up now!

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.