Gilligan's Island Star Dawn Wells Has Passed Away, Aged 82

Actress Dawn Wells, best known for playing Mary Ann Summers in Gilligan's Island, has sadly passed away following complications related to COVID-19.

Wells’ publicist confirmed to the Hollywood Reporter that the actress died in Los Angeles on Wednesday morning, local time.

The beloved actress and former beauty queen played the role of sweetheart Mary Ann Summers on Gilligan’s Island from 1964-67.

"Every character on Gilligan's Island was given a broad 'stock' comedy role to fill — captain, mate, wealthy man, wealthy wife, professor, movie star — except me," Wells wrote in her book, What Would Mary Ann Do?: A Guide to Life.

"She was given a name and location — Kansas farm girl. I had to fill in the blanks. So, from the get-go, the Mary Ann character was different. She wasn't a Hollywood creation. She was molded by me, from me."

Since news broke of Wells’ passing, fans and famous friends have flooded Twitter to pay their respects:

Our thoughts are with Dawn Wells' friends and family. May she rest in peace.

