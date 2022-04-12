We’re sad to share the news that legendary American comic and actor, Gilbert Gottfried, has passed away at the age of 67.

Gottfried was known for his crude stand-up and his unique voice, which landed him roles in a slew of feature films, including Disney’s Aladdin, Doctor Dolittle and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, to name a few.

Taking to Twitter, Gottfried’s family shared the heart-breaking announcement.

In a statement shared with Entertainment Tonight, Glenn Schwartz, a close friend and publicist of Gottfried, revealed the comic passed away from an inherited muscular disease called Myotonic Dystrophy Type II.

Gottfried is survived by his wife, Dara, and two teenage children.

Stay up-to-date with all things entertainment by downloading LiSTNR, available for iOS and Android: