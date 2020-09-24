Gigi Hadid & Zayn Malik Have Welcomed Their First Child Together!

Gig Hadid & Zayn Malik have officially welcomed their first baby into the world!

The pair were expecting a baby girl and there was huge speculation that Gigi's due date would be soon. Finally, we're here!

Zayn posted the news on his Twitter, captioning the photo, "Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful, to try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together x"

We are SO excited for them, congratulations to the new parents! We can't wait to find out what her name is!

Check out the poem Gigi's dad wrote for his granddaughter here:

