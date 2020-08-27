Gigi Hadid Shares Gorgeous Pregnancy Photoshoot Showing Her Baby Bump

Since announcing they were expecting a baby back in May, Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have remained very private during the supermodel’s pregnancy (excluding all her delicious cooking videos!)

Now, Gigi has returned to what she’s the best in the game at and posed in a stunning photoshoot celebrating her baby bump. Take a look:

“Growin an angel :)” she wrote.

“Cherishing this time. appreciate all the love & well wishes ♡ will never forget creating these special images with my friends @luigiandiango @gabriellak_j @erinparsonsmakeup thank you. I love you!”

So beautiful!!

Gigi and Zayn first began dating in 2015, then after a 2-year split, reignited their relationship.

The 25-year-old first confirmed news of her pregnancy when appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.