Gigi Hadid Shares A First Glimpse Of Her Cute AF Baby Bump!

Gigi Hadid has given fans a first glimpse of her growing baby bump while appearing on an Instagram Live this week!

Gigi is expecting her first child with partner, singer and ex-1D member Zayn Malik, aaand we all know it's going to be the cutest child EVER.

The model put speculation to rest after viewers said she didn't look pregnant in her last Instagram Live. She turned to the side to prove that she is, in fact, preggers.

"Everyone's like, 'oh you didn't look pregnant in your jumpsuit on your last Live'....the reason I said it's a different story is like, there's my belly ya'll", she said.

Gigi also said that she's taking the time in sharing her pregnancy and "you guys will see it when you see it".

We cannot WAIT to see more from this pregnant goddess & we wish her the best in her pregnancy.

