- Entertainment NewsGigi Hadid's Dad Wrote A Poem For His Granddaughter & Now Everyone Thinks She's Given Birth
Gigi Hadid's Dad Wrote A Poem For His Granddaughter & Now Everyone Thinks She's Given Birth
Has she or hasn't she?!
Has Gigi Hadid given birth or hasn't she? That seems to be the question on everyone's lips after her father, Mohamed Hadid, shared a poem he wrote for his granddaughter, sending fans into a frenzy!
In a since-deleted Instagram post, Mohamed shared some sweet words for Gigi & Zayn Malik's baby, which has us thinking...maybe she HAS given birth!
There was also a social media post from her famous sister, Bella Hadid, which has fans convinced that Gigi & Zayn's baby is earth-side.
Want to hear the poem & what Bella posted that's making fans excited?! Find out here:
Want more celeb goss? Check out the latest from Hit Entertainment here:
Download our app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and your favourite radio shows.