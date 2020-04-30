Gigi Hadid Confirms She And Zayn Malik Are Expecting Their First Child

Gigi Hadid has confirmed that she and Zayn Malik are expecting their first baby!

Pregnancy rumours hit the internet earlier this week, and Gigi appeared on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon to confirm that she is pregnant.

"Obviously we wish we could have announced it on our own terms, but we're very excited and happy and grateful for everyone's well wishes and support," Gigi said.

She also shared that she has been craving bagels during her pregnancy.

"We did a breakfast party of like a few people, and then a dinner party of the same few people, so we tried to make it a day. But yeah, in the morning, my family brought out an everything bagel cake, which already blew my mind because my craving has been everything bagels. I eat an everything bagel everyday, so I was already so excited that my birthday cake was an everything bagel."

