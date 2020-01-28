Get Yourself To The Hill End Community Market!

Approximately 20 kilometres north of Moe, check out the Hill End Community Market.

Held on the third Sunday in January, March, May, September and November, there are many goodies to purchase. There are small-goods, fresh free-range eggs, local cheeses, jams and chutneys.

Get your style on with the handmade jewellery and check out the work from local artists. From fresh cakes to condiments, there are also soy products, antiques, plants and vegetable seedlings on offer too!

While you sip on some coffee, enjoy the Devonshire Tea, or a snag from the BBQ, there are also regular stall-holders to visit; including Butcher's On George, Sweet Teats By Jamie-Lee, Tarago River Cheeses, Darnum Park Estate, Gippsland Strawberries and Gippsland Free Range Eggs... just to name a few!

You may even score a prize with the regular raffles!

It is held at the Hill End Community Centre (formerly the Hill End Primary School) on Paynter's Road in Hill End from 8:30am to 1:00pm.

Interested in having a stall? It's only $10. Contact Lynda via email - [email protected].