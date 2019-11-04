Get Your Tickets For The 2nd Annual Meeniyan "Marty Gras"
Dress to impress!
It's the second annual Meeniyan Marty Gras this Saturday, November 9, celebrating diversity and community in the iconic Meeniyan Hall.
For an evening of fun & frolics, great food, music, dancing and a show to remember - led by Krystal Ring and friends, it's going to be a great night!
Date: Saturday, November 9
Time: 7:30pm
Location: 97 Whitelaw Street, Meeniyan
Tickets: $40pp | https://www.trybooking.com/book/event?eid=542226&
Dress code: Prizes for best dressed - no stilettos on the special hall floor
BYO brinks, glasses and esky. Supper provided.