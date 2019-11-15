Get Your Man Around The New Craze 'Broga'

Are you a yoga aficionado but your man is feeling a little hesitant about his downward dog? You may want to encourage him to try out 'Broga' - Yoga, but just for the bros!

We all know sometimes it can been a bit daunting heading into your first yoga class. Will you be good? Will you make strange noises? Are you flexible enough?

All of that is taken away with Broga, it's a no-nonsense approach to the amazing benefits of doing yoga and no added pressure.

SOMA Collection at Chifley Square in Sydney's CBD are leading the way with their Broga class and if you head along in November, Franco and the team are supporting Movember with half of non-member fees being donated!

SOMA's all male yoga class happens from 12noon every Friday, is free for members and just $22 for non-members. Celeb yoga fans include Chris Hemsworth, Ryan Gosling and David Beckham, so boys - get on board and book now!

Download the Hit app on iTunes or Google Play and stay up to date on all things Hit Network!